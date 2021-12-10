Microsoft Offering Office Pirates 50% Off

Microsoft is offering Office pirates a tempting offer, giving them 50% off if they will convert to a paid license.

As the most popular office suite on the planet, Microsoft Office is a popular target of software pirates. Microsoft is looking to convert them to paying customers, offering pirates 50% off of a genuine license.

The company is highlighting the risks associated with pirated software as an additional incentive, including:

Exposure to virus and malware attacks​​

Corrupted files and data loss

Inability to receive critical updates or edit files

The company says users of pirated copies of office may see a notification offering an upgrade to a genuine copy.

After launching an Office app you might receive a message that says Get genuine Office.

If you see this, we’ve determined that the Office product installed on your device isn’t legitimate and you may be a victim of software counterfeiting.

Users interested in taking advantage of Microsoft’s offer for Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family licenses for 50% off, can do so by clicking on the message notification, which links to this page.