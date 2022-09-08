Microsoft Multi-Platform Will Make Ad Campaigns Easier

Microsoft has announced Multi-platform, a new way for people to manage multi-platform Smart Campaign ad initiatives.

One of the biggest challenges SMBs face is managing marketing and ad campaigns across the many different platforms available. Microsoft is trying to address this with “Multi-platform, an all-in-one Microsoft Advertising feature now available in Smart Campaigns.” The new feature will help SMBs manage their campaigns across the leading ad platforms and social media networks.

“Extend your reach at scale by running ads across any mix of Microsoft Advertising, Google, Facebook, and Instagram—all from one interface within the Microsoft Advertising platform,” writes Kenneth Andrew, VP, Global Small Medium and Channel Partner, Microsoft Advertising. “Not only do we provide a single place for the management and analytics of your campaigns across platforms, but we also bring the power of Microsoft AI, which automatically optimizes your budget for the best performance across all these platforms.

“Smart Campaigns and Multi-platform can also help with your website or organic social media efforts,” Andrew continues. “Build a brand-new website from scratch or generate one from your business’s Facebook page in seconds. And use our powerful social media management tools to schedule posts and respond to your customers across LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram from a single interface. The best part? These tools are free to use—you only pay for your ad spend!”

SMBs interested in taking advantage of Microsoft Multi-platform can find out more information here.