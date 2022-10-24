Microsoft May Increase Its OpenAI Investment

Microsoft is reportedly considering another round of investment in OpenAI, beyond its initial $1 billion.

OpenAI is the artificial intelligence company co-founded by Elon Musk in an effort to drive responsible AI research and development. Microsoft initially invested $1 billion in the company in 2019 and has an exclusive license to OpenAI’s GPT-3 model.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft “is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI.” No concrete details were provided, including the size of the investment, although the Journal’s sources say the amount could vary as negotiations proceed.

A cash infusion from Microsoft would help fund OpenAI’s continued research, and could provide Microsoft with more exclusive access to OpenAI innovations.