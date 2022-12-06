Microsoft May Build ‘Super App’ to Fight Apple/Google Search Deal

Microsoft is reportedly looking to build a “super app” in an effort to fight Apple and Google’s search deal and mobile dominance.

Apple and Google have the two dominant mobile operating systems in iOS and Android. Further extending their mobile domination, the two companies have a search deal worth billions that sees Google as the default search engine on Apple’s devices.

Microsoft appears ready to tackle Apple and Google’s duopoly, according to AppleInsider, with the company looking to create a mobile app that would combine the company’s various services into a single all-in-one solution. The company is evidently taking inspiration from Tencent’s strategy of creating all-in-one apps that meet a wide array of needs.

It’s still not certain if Microsoft will proceed with the strategy, but AI reports that CEO Satya Nadella is pushing the company to improve Bing and make it better integrate with the company’s other services as a possible first step toward the “super app.”