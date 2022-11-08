Microsoft May Be Testing Adds in the Windows 11 Sign-Out Menu

Microsoft appears to be testing yet more ads in Windows 11, this time displaying them in the sign-out menu.

Windows 11 has started displaying ads in more and more elements of the operating system (OS). Microsoft already displays ads in the File Explorer, Start Menu, and Wordpad. According to BleepingComputer, the company seems to be conducting an A/B test regarding the ads.

The ads were first spotted by Windows fan Albacore. The fact that BleepingComputer could not replicate Albacore’s experience seems to indicate the company is still testing the waters to see how the ads will be received.

Do we really need to stuff OneDrive promos in the user session flyout? Anything for that sweet sweet KPI 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZsQGmkntDS — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) November 6, 2022

Needless to say, the revelation is not going over well, with some users even pointing out that Microsoft’s actions could be the reason why Windows 11 adoption is proceeding at a near-glacial pace.