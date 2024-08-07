Microsoft May Be Prepping A Vision Pro Rival

Despite Apple’s Vision Pro not being a runaway hit, it appears Microsoft may be planning to make a rival mixed reality headset.

Microsoft has been working with virtual and mixed reality devices for some time, including the HoloLens headset designed for the military. According to a report by The Elec, via Digital Trends, the company has ordered “hundreds of thousands” of micro-OLED displays from Samsung Display.

Microsoft just signed a development AND SUPPLY contract with Samsung Display for Micro-OLED displays at the level of “hundreds of thousands”



“Microsoft is creating new Mixed Reality devices to consume media/games rather than explore the Metaverse”



AKA: an Apple Vision Pro rival pic.twitter.com/scJsCXvmVI — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) August 7, 2024

The Elec’s report cites industry sources and places the launch window around the beginning of 2026. It’s still unclear where this mystery device fits in with Microsoft’s plans. It’s possible the lens could be for the next iteration of the HoloLens, or they could be for an entirely new device.

The news also comes after Microsoft laid off hundreds of employees in mid-June, with the mixed reality division being one those impacted. Despite the layoffs, Microsoft said it remained committed to its mixed-reality endeavors.

“Earlier today we announced a restructuring of the Microsoft’s Mixed Reality organization,” a spokesperson said at the time. “We remain fully committed to the Department of Defense’s IVAS program and will continue to deliver cutting edge technology to support our soldiers. In addition, we will continue to invest in W365 to reach the broader Mixed Reality hardware ecosystem. We will continue to sell HoloLens 2 while supporting existing HoloLens 2 customers and partners.”

The news from The Elec is the strongest indication yet that Microsoft does indeed remain committed to the mixed-reality market.