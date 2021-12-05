Microsoft Making it Easier to Change Windows 11 Default Browser

Microsoft appears to be listening to feedback and criticism, making it easier to change the default web browser in Windows 11.

Microsoft drew sharp criticism for pushing its own Edge web browser at the expense of competitors. As part of its strategy, Microsoft made it far more difficult to change the default browser, requiring users to set the default for each individual file type web browsers support — HTTP, HTTPS, HTM, HTML, XHT, XHTML, PDF, SHTML, SVG, WEBP and FTP.

The company said it was basing its decision on feedback from users, but it’s hard to believe users really wanted to jump through that many hoops. It’s far more likely the company counted on it being too difficult and irritating for many non-technical users to change, leaving them with Edge as the default browser.

Microsoft appears to be listening to the feedback and criticism it’s received. EarTrumpet developer Rafael Rivera noticed the change in a developer preview.

Windows build 22509 has a new browser [Set default] button. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRDFPKfJMv — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) December 1, 2021

Aaron Woodman, vice president of Windows marketing, confirmed the changes to The Verge.

“In the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 released to the Dev Channel on Wednesday, we streamlined the ability for a Windows Insider to set the ‘default browser’ to apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM, and .HTML. Through the Windows Insider Program you will continue to see us try new things based on customer feedback and testing.”