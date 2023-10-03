Microsoft Lists Preview Available for iOS and Android

Microsoft has made its Microsoft Lists available in preview to both iOS and Android users, as well as via the web.

Microsoft’s Garima Wadhera announced the availability of Microsoft Lists in a Tech Community post:

We’re pleased to announce support for the Microsoft Lists – MSA Preview within Microsoft Lists for iOS and Android – now available. You can sign into Microsoft Lists with multiple accounts for Microsoft 365 work and school and a single Microsoft account (MSA*).

Wadhere highlights the many ways Microsoft Lists can be used:

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organize your work. Start by creating and sharing lists with your work colleagues, partners, your soccer team, or your volunteer groups. We’ve designed the app off the core of Microsoft Lists – for job applications, employee onboarding, house or apartment hunting, charitable donations, college applications, internal events, recipes and menus, gift lists, and more.

Users can download the app via the iOS and Android app stores, get started at https://lists.live.com.