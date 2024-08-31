Microsoft Killing Off Microsoft Action Pack and Microsoft Learning Pack

Microsoft is killing off Microsoft Action Pack and Microsoft Learning Pack, solutions that gave business the option to run software with on-premise licenses instead of cloud subscriptions.

Despite Microsoft’s push toward cloud computing and software subscriptions, many companies still prefer to run software with on-premise licenses, especially companies that want to save money with one-time purchases. Unfortunately, Microsoft is ending two of the options for such companies.

Microsoft made the announcement a Partner Center document:

Microsoft is evolving the partner benefits offerings to provide partners with the tools and support they need to continue to lead the way in the shifting tech landscape. As a part of this evolution, Microsoft Action Pack and Learning Action Pack purchases and renewals will end on January 21, 2025. You may purchase or renew your Microsoft Action Pack or Learning Action Pack until January 21, 2025, and keep those benefits until they expire one year later.

Microsoft recommends the Partner Success Core Benefits and Partner Success Expanded, both of which are cloud-based alternatives.

For partners with an existing Microsoft Action Pack or Learning Action Pack, we recommend the Partner Success Core Benefits and Partner Success Expanded Benefits packages, depending on the size and needs of your organization. These benefits are designed to enhance your cloud and AI capabilities and deepen your partnership with Microsoft. Purchase a package now and gain access to over 20 key product benefits-which could include Microsoft Copilot products, Microsoft GitHub, Defender for Endpoint- starting January 22, 2025. Click here to download the benefits guide.

As one reader explained to The Register, the change will result in a significant cost increase.

“The first impact for us will be cost,” the individual said. “We’ll need to go from Action Pack (£390 + VAT) to Partner Success Core (£735 + VAT). Secondly, the benefits appear to have moved all online.

“That’s not a problem for day-to-day operations but it will make it harder when trying to recreate a customer environment with legacy software.”