Microsoft Killing Auto-Play Web Videos In Edge Update

Microsoft is putting auto-play web videos in its crosshairs, turning off the feature by default in an upcoming Edge update.

One of the most frustrating aspects of browsing the web is videos that start auto-playing as soon as you land on the site. Especially if you have music or other programming playing in the background, the videos can be unwelcome intrusions.

An upcoming update to Microsoft Edge will tackle the problem, turning off video auto-play by default. First spotted by TechRadar, the feature is listed in Microsoft’s 365 roadmap.

To help you maintain your focus online, we have changed the default for auto playing media to Limit from Allow, beginning with Microsoft Edge version 92.

The feature will be rolling out in July.