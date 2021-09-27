Microsoft Joins LF Energy to Decarbonize the Grid

LF Energy, a Linux Foundation nonprofit, announced that Microsoft is joining its efforts to decarbonize the grid.

LF Energy’s goal is to help combat climate change by decarbonizing the energy grid, and eventually the economy. Microsoft has joined the LF Energy Foundation, and one of its executives has been chosen to be General Member representative to the foundation’s governing board.

The very ethos of open source and LF Energy is that we can accomplish digital paradigm shifts faster, more securely, and with less costs to the bottomline. We are better together than going at it alone. That collaborative might is needed now more than ever to decarbonize our power grid and, eventually, our economy to save the planet from climate change.

Against that backdrop–and the urgency we face with climate change–we are thrilled to announce that Dr. Audrey Lee, Senior Director of Energy Strategy at Microsoft, has been elected to serve as the General Member representative to the LF Energy Foundation Governing Board.

Microsoft has also said “that, by 2030, 100% of its electricity consumption, 100% of the time, will be matched by zero carbon energy purchases.”

Such a large, influential company joining LF Energy is a big win in the fight to combat climate change.