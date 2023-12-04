Microsoft Is Working to Make Teams Muting/Unmuting Easier

Microsoft is working to make it much easier to mute and unmute calls in Teams.

In the age of videoconferencing, the ability to easily mute and unmute can make all the difference between a professional or embarrassing virtual experience. According to a Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry, the company is making this a bit easier in Teams:

Microsoft Teams: Control your mic state during meetings from Windows taskbar available in the new Teams on Windows This feature, available in the new Teams experience on Windows, enables you to mute and unmute your audio by clicking the mic icon in Windows taskbar. To control your mic during the meeting from the taskbar, do the following: select the mic icon on your taskbar or press Windows logo key + Alt + K to mute or unmute.

The new feature was added to the roadmap on December 1, with planned rollout slated for January 2024.