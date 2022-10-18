Microsoft Is the Latest Company to Lay Off Employees

Microsoft joins the ranks of other tech companies, laying off an undisclosed number of employees amid economic uncertainty.

The tech industry has been grappling with a downturn in the economy. Many companies went on hiring sprees during the height of the pandemic, as remote workers and online shopping hit record levels. As things have returned to normal, and with an economic downturn looming, many companies found themselves overstaffed.

Microsoft is the latest to start laying off employees, with Axios initially reporting on the layoffs. Microsoft confirmed the news in a statement to the outlet:

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

Microsoft did not comment on the number, although Axios reported it was under 1,000.