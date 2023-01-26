Microsoft Is Reworking File Explorer to Better Match Windows 11

Microsoft is reportedly reworking File Explorer to make it better match the rest of the Windows 11 aesthetic and features.

Microsoft has been working to improve File Explorer, adding tabs and remote work improvements in April 2022. The company was rumored to be revamping the app to make it better fit in with Windows 11, but Windows Central has confirmed the company’s plans.

According to the outlet, the overhaul will also help the app better integrate with Microsoft 365 and OneDrive. Everything from button placement to the left sidebar navigation is being improved. The app will also make it easier to see Microsoft 365 comments and email threads about files by looking at the details pane.

File Explorer’s photo handling is also getting a major upgrade, with users able to mouse over photos to see larger previews. Microsoft may even add tagging to make it easier to sort and find files.

The improvements look to be some of the biggest changes File Explorer has undergone in some time and bring welcome upgrades to users.