Microsoft Is Pushing Windows 10 Users to Switch to a Microsoft Account

Microsoft is continuing its war on local accounts, releasing a new update to Windows 10 that pushes users to switch from a local account to an online Microsoft one.

One of the major complaints about Windows 11 is Microsoft’s insistence on users setting up a Microsoft account, rather than a local one. While it’s still possible to use Windows 11 without a Microsoft account, it requires jumping through hoops to do so.

Microsoft is now bringing that same approach to Windows 10 with Build 19045.4353.

New! This update starts the rolls out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts in Settings > Home. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account also backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage your Settings notifications in Settings > Privacy & security > General.

According to Windows Latest, users who want to stop Windows 10 from nagging them into signing up should turn off “Show me notifications in the Settings app. When off, required notifications are still shown” and reboot.

Between including ads in the taskbar, aggressively pushing its own apps over competitors, sharing users’ Outlook data with 801 companies, and now trying to force users to sign up for a Microsoft account, the company seems hell-bent on undermining any goodwill it once had with consumers.