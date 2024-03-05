Microsoft Kills Windows Subsystem for Android

Microsoft is killing off its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), ending official support for running Android apps on Windows.

WSA was designed to let users run Android within Windows, giving users access to the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft announced in a post that it will be ending support for WSA, effective March 5, 2025.

Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android™️ (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.

Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025. Please reach out to our support team for further questions at support.microsoft.com. We are grateful for the support of our developer community and remain committed to listening to feedback as we evolve experiences.

Microsoft did not provide a reason for its decision, but it likely stems from the relative obscurity of the Amazon Appstore compared to the Google Play Store.