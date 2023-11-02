Microsoft Is Killing Off the Windows Insider MVP Program

Microsoft is reportedly killing off its Windows Insider MVP program, with plans to retire it at the end of 2023.

A company spokesperson revealed the news to The Register:

“In an effort to consolidate MVP-style programs across Microsoft, we have decided to retire the Windows Insider MVP Program effective December 31, 2023.

“All our existing Windows Insider MVPs will be nominated to participate in the Microsoft MVP Program which has similar benefits and opportunities to continue networking with us and interacting with many other Microsoft MVPs globally.”

The Register makes the case that similar decisions may have been behind Windows head Panos Panay sudden departure from the company in September. Panay was the long-time face of Windows development, but reportedly grew disillusioned with the company’s cost-cutting measures that directly impacted his division.