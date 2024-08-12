Advertise with Us
Microsoft Is Killing Off Paint 3D

Microsoft is reportedly killing off its Paint 3D application, with the app slated to stop receiving updates later this year....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, August 12, 2024

    • Microsoft is reportedly killing off its Paint 3D application, with the app slated to stop receiving updates later this year.

    While not one of Microsoft’s most powerful apps, 3D Paint nonetheless has a strong following among some users. As XDA points out, however, the app never gained the widespread traction that the classic Microsoft Paint enjoys.

    Leaker phantomofearth broke the news on X, sharing a screenshot of the retirement banner.

    Given how much Microsoft has been adding features to Classic Paint, it’s possible Microsoft may eventually bring some of 3D Paint’s features to the classic app.

