Microsoft Is Killing Off Paint 3D

Microsoft is reportedly killing off its Paint 3D application, with the app slated to stop receiving updates later this year.

While not one of Microsoft’s most powerful apps, 3D Paint nonetheless has a strong following among some users. As XDA points out, however, the app never gained the widespread traction that the classic Microsoft Paint enjoys.

Leaker phantomofearth broke the news on X, sharing a screenshot of the retirement banner.

Paint 3D now has a banner stating that it will no longer receive updates or be available in the Microsoft Store starting on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/ksPg1Irdjo August 10, 2024

Given how much Microsoft has been adding features to Classic Paint, it’s possible Microsoft may eventually bring some of 3D Paint’s features to the classic app.