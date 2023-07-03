Microsoft Is Headed Toward An EU Antitrust Investigation

A new report says Microsoft’s attempts to avoid an EU antitrust investigation are failing, with an investigation likely in the coming months.

Microsoft has been under scrutiny in the EU for bundling Teams with its office suite, a move that hurt rival Slack and is reminiscent of the company bundling Internet Explorer with Windows to kill Netscape. The company made a number of concessions, including being willing to charge for Teams in an effort to head off further regulatory action.

According to Reuters, the company’s measures and concessions have not had the desired result, with the EU likely to open a full-blown antitrust investigation. Such an outcome would be a big blow to Microsoft at a time when the company is trying to distance itself from its Big Tech rivals and position itself as more willing to work with regulators.

“We continue to engage cooperatively with the Commission in its investigation and are open to pragmatic solutions that address its concerns and serve customers well,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.