Microsoft Is Disabling Internet Explorer on Windows 10 Today

Microsoft is disabling Internet Explorer from most Windows 10 installations today, putting another nail in the old browser’s coffin.

Microsoft has been moving users to Edge for some time. In all respects, Edge is a far superior browser to IE. Given that Microsoft has stopped supporting IE, Edge is also a more secure option.

Today, the company will be rolling out an update to Edge that will disable IE on most Windows 10 computers.

The company updated its support document to reflect the move:

The out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop application was permanently disabled on certain versions of Windows 10 on February 14, 2023 through a Microsoft Edge update. Note, this update will be rolled out over the span of a few days up to a week, as is standard for Microsoft Edge updates.