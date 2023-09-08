Microsoft is deprecating its Windows Troubleshooters, a staple of the OS for more than a decade since their introduction in Windows 7.

Troubleshooters are utilities and wizards that help users diagnose and correct common problems. Microsoft announced will will phase them out over the course of the next three years:

Microsoft is retiring the Windows legacy inbox Troubleshooters, such as Keyboard troubleshooter and Speech troubleshooter, and the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) that runs them. The legacy inbox Windows Troubleshooters are built-in tools that, when launched, automatically diagnose and correct common problems for a variety of Windows features. MSDT Troubleshooters will be deprecated in the next Windows 11 release, with the date to be determined. The estimated deprecation timeline will take place over the next three years: 2023 – Begin redirecting some of the troubleshooters to the new Get Help troubleshooting platform

2024 – Complete the troubleshooter redirection and remove the rest of the troubleshooters

2025 – Remove the MSDT platform

Instead of Troubleshooters, Microsoft says it will roll out a new Get Help platform. The deprecated Troubleshooters will begin redirecting to Get Help.