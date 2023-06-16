Microsoft Is Decoupling Teams Integration From Windows 11

Microsoft is decoupling Teams from Windows 11, swapping out Chat for Microsoft Teams — Free.

Microsoft announced it would integrate Teams with Windows 11 two years ago. At the time, Chief Product Office Panos Panay touted the integration as a way for users to keep in touch:

With Windows 11, we’re excited to introduce Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated in the taskbar. Now you can instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with all of your personal contacts, anywhere, no matter the platform or device they’re on, across Windows, Android or iOS. If the person you’re connecting to on the other end hasn’t downloaded the Teams app, you can still connect with them via two-way SMS.

Fast-forward two years, and Microsoft is removing Chat in favor of Microsoft Teams — Free. The company announced the change in a blog post about Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481:

Beginning to roll out with this build, Chat is now Microsoft Teams – Free. Microsoft Teams – Free is pinned by default to the taskbar and can be unpinned like other apps on the taskbar. Stay tuned for more enhancements as we continue to enhance Microsoft Teams – Free with more features and improvements.

Microsoft has come under increased scrutiny over how it bundles Teams, and has signaled a willingness to make changes to avoid a full-blown EU investigation. The company has already agreed to stop bundling it with Office, and may even be willing to charge for a standalone copy.