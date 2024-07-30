Microsoft Is Dealing With A Major Microsoft 365 And Azure Outage

Microsoft is dealing with a significant outage impacting both its Microsoft 365 and Azure services Tuesday morning.
Microsoft acknowledged the issue early Tuesday morning in an X post:
Shortly after, Azure Support acknowledged that Azure Services is also experiencing issues:
Interestingly, Microsoft originally said more information could be found at status.cloud.microsoft before realizing the status page is also affected and unavailable.
Microsoft has had a rough couple of weeks, thanks to the CrowdStrike debacle. This latest outage is not likely to win the company any accolades.