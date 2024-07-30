Microsoft Is Dealing With A Major Microsoft 365 And Azure Outage

Microsoft is dealing with a significant outage impacting both its Microsoft 365 and Azure services Tuesday morning.

Microsoft acknowledged the issue early Tuesday morning in an X post:

We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 30, 2024

Shortly after, Azure Support acknowledged that Azure Services is also experiencing issues:

Thank you for your patience. We are currently investigating an issue impacting Azure Services. Our teams are actively working to resolve this as early as possible. Meanwhile, you can keep updated on our Status page here: https://t.co/9H8NMXJzw2 . ^AD https://t.co/EYpi1mpPwk — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) July 30, 2024

Interestingly, Microsoft originally said more information could be found at status.cloud.microsoft before realizing the status page is also affected and unavailable.

Microsoft has had a rough couple of weeks, thanks to the CrowdStrike debacle. This latest outage is not likely to win the company any accolades.