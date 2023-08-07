Microsoft Is Bringing Third-Party Browser Support to Bing AI

Microsoft is expanding access to its Bing AI, opening it up to third-party browser access on both desktop and mobile.

When Microsoft launched Bing AI, access was restricted to the company’s Edge web browser. The company is now expanding that to third-party browsers on both desktop and mobile, according to a company blog post:

Third-Party Browser Support: With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon. This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarized answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people. You’ll get most of the great benefits of Bing and we’ll continue to optimize along the way to meet your needs across different browsers. While these experiences work well in your preferred browser, for the best-in-class Bing Chat experience, we continue to encourage you to use Bing in the Microsoft Edge browser. With Edge, you’ll unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser. To experience the best browser for Bing, and get the full breadth of features, simply open the Microsoft Edge browser and click the Bing Chat icon in the sidebar.

The company also took the opportunity to tout the AI’s explosive growth, in terms of usage:

It’s been six months since we reinvented search with the new AI-powered Bing and Edge. In that short time, you’ve engaged in so many unique and creative ways; to date we’ve seen over 1 billion chats and over 750 million images fill the world of Bing! We’ve also seen nine consecutive quarters of growth on Edge, meaning we’re more able than ever to bring our best-in-class AI experiences to users across the web.

Microsoft is also adding a number of other features, including Dark Mode, Multimodal Visual Search in Chat, and Bing Chat Enterprise: