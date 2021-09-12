Microsoft, Google and VPN Apps the Big Winners of Remote Work

Amid the pandemic-fueled transition to remote work, VPNs, Microsoft and Google apps are among the fastest-growing productivity apps.

The transition to remote work has impacted virtually every industry, including the app industry. Remote workers have had to rely on phones and tablets more than ever, and that reliance has been a boon for productivity apps.

According to the latest data from Apptopia, via Business Insider, the top 11 productivity apps are dominated by VPN apps, along with Google and Microsoft’s productivity offerings.

The findings are not suprising, as Microsoft and Google have the two most popular productivity suites on the market. Similarly, maintaining security while working remotely has been a challenge for many companies, helping to explain the increased popularity of VPN apps.