Microsoft Expands AI Bing Preview to Mobile Apps & Skype

Microsoft has expanded its AI-powered Bing preview, incorporating it in Bing and Edge mobile apps, as well as Skype.

Microsoft announced a version of Bing powered by AI on February 7. The AI is the next-generation version of the OpenAI tech used in ChatGPT. The response to the new Bing has been all over the spectrum, but one thing is clear: Bing is getting more attention than it has in years, if ever.

As a result, it’s not surprising that Microsoft is continuing to roll out the new search engine, bringing it to Skype, as well as the company’s mobile apps. Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, announced the news in a blog post:

We’re beginning to roll out the incredible capabilities of the new Bing and Edge on your smartphone along with some exciting new features, such as voice input. In addition, we are creating a new chat experience, beginning with Skype, to enhance your social communications with your friends and family.

The company also sees Bing as being a copilot for users in their Skype chats:

Imagine having a copilot for your friends and family as you stay connected and plan your next get together. Simply add Bing to the group, as you would any Skype contact, and now you can ask Bing to answer questions and provide information for the entire group. For example, if your family is chatting about the next family reunion, you can simply ask Bing for suggestions on travel destinations, expected weather forecasts and interesting events around your time of travel, and everyone in the chat will get access to the results. When you are catching up with friends, you can ask Bing to simply fetch information from the web, for example, the latest news or last night’s award shows to add to your conversation.

Everyone in the preview will automatically have access to the new Bing on both mobile and Skype.