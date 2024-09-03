Microsoft Expanding Copilot+ PCs to Include AMD and Intel Silicon

Microsoft is expanding its Copilot+ PC portfolio beyond Arm-based processors, adding support for both AMD and Intel chips.

Microsoft announced Copilot+ PCs in May, incorporating AI to an all-new degree. In the initial release, Windows announced support exclusively for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, unsurprising given that Qualcomm has an exclusive deal to build and release Arm-based Windows PCs. Intel didn’t waste any time making clear that it believed its upcoming Lunar Lake chips were up to the task of powering Copilot+ PCs.

“With breakthrough power efficiency, the trusted compatibility of x86 architecture and the industry’s deepest catalog of software enablement across the CPU, GPU and NPU, we will deliver the most competitive joint client hardware and software offering in our history with Lunar Lake and Copilot+,” Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel EVP and general manager of the Client Computing Group, said at the time.

Just over three months later, Microsoft says it is bringing the Copilot+ PC experience to AMD and Intel-based computers.

Today, marks the next step in our journey as the Copilot+ PC portfolio expands with the introduction of new silicon technology — AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel Core Ultra 200V series. This growth underscores our commitment to innovation, providing customers with leading AI experiences, fast performance, long battery life, seamless connectivity, enhanced security and personalized productivity.

One of the biggest benefits of Copilot+ PCs is the deep integration of AI, especially as it pertains to maximizing battery life and performance.

We have seen incredible energy and momentum for Copilot+ PCs, with customers telling us that the performance and battery life exceeds their expectations. Copilot+ PCs also feature industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 and chip-to-cloud security with Microsoft Pluton. Developers are building incredible experiences that leverage the neural processing unit (NPU) technology, with more to come. We’re inspired by customer stories of how they are engaging with new AI experiences like Live Captions with translation, empowering them to communicate across languages with friends and family, or Cocreator in Paint inspiring people’s creativity to help bring their ideas to life.

Microsoft says its advances help bring battery life improvements to the new generation of devices, something AMD and Intel’s chips have historically struggled with, compared to Arm-based chips.

AMD and Intel have delivered next generation enhancements to their Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Core Ultra 200v processors. Through our deep co-engineering partnerships and updates in Windows 11, Copilot+ PCs powered by these next-gen AMD and Intel silicon will fully realize these hardware improvements, resulting in meaningful advancements across performance, battery life, security and connectivity. For AI, we will continue to innovate, bringing new features, devices and platforms that deliver new experiences to empower our customers.

It’s a safe bet that including AMD and Intel in the Copilot+ PC portfolio will help spur adoption even more.