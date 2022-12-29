Microsoft Excel Finally Gets Formula Suggestions

Microsoft Excel is getting a major new feature, one that Google Sheets has had for some time, namely Formula Suggestions.
Formula Suggestions are an important feature, especially for new users, helping them gain an understanding of how formulas work. Google Sheets has had the feature since last year, but Microsoft Excel is finally catching up.
The company made the announcement as part of their December 2022 update:
Welcome to the December 2022 update. We are excited to announce the release of Formula Suggestions and Formula by Example for Excel web users – a couple exciting capabilities designed to help save you time and learn more about Excel formulas as you use them. Also for web users are suggested links, IMAGE function, and a new search bar in the queries pane. For Windows users, a new keyboard shortcut is available to open the Power Query editor, and Insiders users on Windows can now get data from dynamic arrays and create nested Power Query data types to better organize your data.