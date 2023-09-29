Microsoft Ends Its Free Windows Upgrade Path From Windows 7/8

Microsoft has ended its free upgrade path for users of Windows 7/8, meaning users will need to purchase a Windows 11 license to upgrade.

Microsoft announced the news in page on its Device Partner Center:

Microsoft’s free upgrade offer for Windows 10 / 11 ended July 29, 2016. The installation path to obtain the Windows 7 / 8 free upgrade is now removed as well. Upgrades to Windows 11 from Windows 10 are still free.

Fortunately, users can still upgrade from Windows 10 to 11 for free, although the steep system requirements for Windows 11 remain an impediment for many users.