Microsoft Ending OneDrive Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Microsoft has announced it is ending support for OneDrive on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1.

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service. Each Microsoft 365 accounts comes with 1 TB of storage, making it a popular option for many users. The company is discontinuing support for the OneDrive desktop application on older versions of Windows, freeing up resources to focus on current versions and provide improved security.

Microsoft’s Ankita Kirti made the announcement in a blog post:

“In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices.

“Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022.

“After March 1st, 2022, your personal files will no longer sync and should be uploaded/accessed directly on OneDrive for web.”