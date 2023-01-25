Microsoft Edge May Soon Have a ‘Split Screen’ Feature

Microsoft Edge may be adding a major new feature, giving users the ability to display two different websites in a single screen.

First spotted Reddit user Leopeva64-2, Microsoft is testing an Edge feature that would allow a user to add a “Split Screen” button to the toolbar. Once activated, the feature would move the active website into the left half of the screen, giving the user the ability to open a separate website in the right half.

The feature will be a welcome option, especially for those times when users need to compare two different sites.