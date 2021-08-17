Microsoft Doubling Down on ‘Consumer Experience’ With Uber Exec Hire

Microsoft has hired former Uber exec Manik Gupta to help it build “world-class consumer experiences across all of Microsoft.”

Gupta was head of product at Uber, and spent a number of years before that overseeing Google Maps. Microsoft has been working to expand the consumer aspect of its business, and Gupta will help oversee those endeavors, specifically Microsoft Teams consumer, GroupMe and Skype.

“Manik’s experience… will be invaluable to us building world-class consumer experiences across all of Microsoft,” says Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President in charge of Microsoft 365 Collaboration, whom Gupta will report to. The internal memo was seen by The Verge.

Gupta’s hire is good news for Microsoft’s customers and should be a boon to the company’s efforts.