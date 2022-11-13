Microsoft Commits to More Self-Repair Options

Microsoft is continuing its commitment to providing customers self-repair options, with the Surface Pro 9 marking a major change.

Companies across the industry are slowly embracing self-repair options amid pushback from customers and legislators alike. While Microsoft is one of the companies that has expressed commitment to the trend, iFixit says the new Surface Pro 9 may be a real turning point.

Whereas previous Surface models received a score of 1 out of 10, the Surface Pro 9 receives a “respectable 7 out of 10.” The device lost points because spare parts are not yet available, and the computer doesn’t ship with service manuals. Nonetheless, iFixit walked away impressed with the overall repairability.

“Without a doubt, this Surface is the most repairable we’ve seen from the product line yet, and it’s evident that the company had to undertake significant design changes to achieve these gains,” writes iFixit’s Shahram Mokhtari.

What’s more, Microsoft issued a statement to iFixit doubling down on its commitment to self-repair, including a deal with a national retailer.