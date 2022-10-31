Microsoft Commits to Keeping ‘Call of Duty’ on the PlayStation Forever

Microsoft has just made a major commitment, with an executive saying it will keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation forever.

Sony has been raising objections to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, claiming it will give Microsoft too much control over the gaming market. Microsoft already controls one of the leading consoles, and Activision Blizzard will give it one of the leading game publishers with some of the most popular titles. Call of Duty has become the main sticking point, with Sony raising concerns that Microsoft may eventually make it an Xbox-exclusive.

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has set the record straight, saying that “as long as there is a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation.”

It’s unclear if the declaration will do much to assuage Sony’s fears, but Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to make sure it’s acquisition goes through. The company has even taken the unusual step of acknowledging that Sony’s PlayStation sales dwarf that of its Xbox.