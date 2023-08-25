Microsoft Combines the Power of Python and Excel

Microsoft has given Excel a major upgrade, unveiling Python in Excel to give users access to the power of Python’s data tools.

Python is one of the most popular languages for data processing and analytics, thanks to its ease of use, versatility, and powerful features. Microsoft is now giving users the ability to leverage that power with a Public Preview of Python in Excel, according to a company blog post:

Now you can do advanced data analysis in the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from the Excel ribbon. No set up or installation is required. Using Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query, you can easily bring external data into Python in Excel workflows. We’re partnering with Anaconda, a leading enterprise grade Python repository used by tens of millions of data practitioners worldwide. Python in Excel leverages Anaconda Distribution for Python running in Azure, which includes the most popular Python libraries such as pandas for data manipulation, statsmodels for advanced statistical modeling, and Matplotlib and seaborn for data visualization.

The feature is already gaining fans among customers.

“The ability to run Python in Excel simplifies McKinney’s reporting workflows. We used to manipulate data structures, filter, and aggregate data in a Jupyter Notebook, and build visuals in Excel,” said Greg Barnes, McKinney Executive Director of Data and Analytics. “Now we can manage the entire workflow in Excel. This is going to make Excel that much more powerful and make Python more accessible across the organization. Python support is the most exciting update for Excel in my career!”