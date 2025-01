Yesterday, in response to an OpenAI post on X, Elon Musk criticized the launch of Stargate, saying, “They don’t actually have the money.” Musk was an early investor in OpenAI and is currently in a legal battle with the company because of its announced change to a for-profit company.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked about Musk’s comments when he said, “All I know is, I’m good for my $80 Billion.”