Microsoft CEO Bullish on Asian Data Center Market

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is bullish on the Asian data center market, including China and India, at a time when trade tensions are ramping up.

Microsoft operates the second-largest cloud platform and, as such, operates data centers around the world. As one of the world’s largest growth markets, Asia represents tremendous opportunity for the company.

“Absolutely. We’re very, very bullish about what’s happening in Asia,” Satya Nadella, said in an interview with CNBC’s Tanvir Gill.

Nadella singled out two countries as especially important to the company’s future: China and India.

“We’re absolutely committed to all of these countries and in China too,” Nadella said. “Today, we primarily work to support multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China.”

Similarly, while India is important to the company’s future, Microsoft sees significant changes to the market.

“Microsoft’s presence in India was about mostly multinational companies operating in India. But for now, it’s completely changed,” he said.

“It’s the reverse where these companies who are innovating in India, whether it’s the big large conglomerates, or the new startups, are all using [artificial intelligence] cloud technology to be able to innovate and create services that are obviously popular in India and elsewhere,” he added.

In all, Nadella said Microsoft plans on investing in at least 11 different regions.