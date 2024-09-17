Microsoft Celebrates 50th Anniversary With 50 $50,000 Grants

Microsoft is thanking Puget Sound, Washington, on its 50th anniversary, saying the milestone is one “that would not have been possible without the support of the place we call home.”

As part of its thanks to the community, Microsoft says it “will highlight 50 local changemakers in the Puget Sound,” giving each of them a $50,000 grant support their work.

Starting in October, we will highlight 50 local changemakers in the Puget Sound who are making a difference in the lives of their neighbors. These community champions will receive grants of $50,000 each to support the important work they do to address the needs of the region, focusing on efforts that benefit the community, protecting civic jewels and iconic places, and supporting our neighbors in need. These grants will honor individuals and organizations that have contributed to the success of the region, and who are shaping a future we can all be proud of. These grants build on Microsoft’s legacy of giving and community engagement, which started in 1983 when the company launched its first employee Giving Campaign, raising $17,000 for nonprofit organizations. This commitment to philanthropy was inspired by the charitable values instilled by our founder Bill Gates, whose parents were avid supporters of United Way. Over the last five decades, Microsoft and our employees have donated more than $1.3 billion ($114.2 million this year alone) and supported more than 23,400 organizations in Washington State through direct grants, technology donations, and corporate match of employee giving and volunteer time. This year alone, globally, our employees donated a record $250 million and volunteered 1 million hours to support 35,000 nonprofits with direct grants. This culture of giving extends to the 375,000 nonprofits we have helped digitally transform with $4.7 billion in donated and discounted technology.

Microsoft touts the grant program as a way of investing in the community’s future, ensuring it remains a birthplace of innovation for years to come.