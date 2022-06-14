Microsoft Buying Cybersecurity Startup Miburo

Microsoft is continuing its efforts to bolster cybersecurity, announcing a deal to purchase startup firm Miburo.

Miburo is a cybersecurity startup that specializes in detecting and responding to foreign information operations. The company works to detect and analyze “malign influence and extremism,” working with cybersecurity professionals, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and the military. Microsoft sees the startup as a good fit for its own cybersecurity efforts.

“Miburo, led by founder Clint Watts, will become part of the Customer Security and Trust organization,” writes Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust. “Working in close collaboration with the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center, our Threat Context Analysis team, our data scientists and others, the new analysts from Miburo will enable Microsoft to expand its threat detection and analysis capabilities to address new cyber-attacks and shed light on the ways in which foreign actors use information operations in conjunction with other cyber-attacks to achieve their objectives. Miburo has become a leading expert in identification of foreign information operations. Miburo’s research teams detect and attribute malign and extremist influence campaigns across 16 languages.”

The announcement comes on the heels of multiple efforts by Microsoft to shore up its cybersecurity business, including a new security managed service, Microsoft Defender Experts.