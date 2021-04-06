Microsoft Build Developer Conference Scheduled May 25 – 27

Microsoft’s Build conference, aimed at developers, has been confirmed for May 25 – 27, 2021.

Microsoft Build is the company’s conference aimed at web and software developers, and helps showcases the company’s technologies. Per the company:

Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow.

Microsoft has confirmed May 25 – 27 as the dates, dates that were originally leaked several weeks ago. Just like last year, the conference will be entirely virtual, due to the pandemic, and will be free to attend.