Microsoft Build Developer Conference Scheduled May 25 – 27

Microsoft’s Build conference, aimed at developers, has been confirmed for May 25 – 27, 2021.
Microsoft Build is the company’s conference aimed at web and software developers, and helps showcases the company’s technologies. Per the company:
Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow.
Microsoft has confirmed May 25 – 27 as the dates, dates that were originally leaked several weeks ago. Just like last year, the conference will be entirely virtual, due to the pandemic, and will be free to attend.
The digital-only MVP Summit this year was very worthwhile. I feel sure the organizers learned a lot from the experience to make next year's event even better.
— Ginny Caughey (@gcaughey) April 6, 2020