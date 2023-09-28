Microsoft Brings DALL-E AI-Powered Features to Paint

Microsoft continues to incorporate AI into its product line, bringing the power of the DALL-E image generator to Paint.

The new feature is called Paint Cocreator and is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the latest build. The company announced the feature in a blog post:

With this update, we are excited to introduce Paint Cocreator, a new AI-powered experience powered by DALL-E that helps you create amazing artwork in Paint by describing in a few words what you’d like to create. You can optionally select an art style, and when you click Create, Paint Cocreator will generate three variations of artwork for you to choose from. Select any of them to add to the canvas to start creating! We will be rolling out access slowly at first, so when you get the update, you must first join the waitlist by signing in with your Microsoft account and clicking on the new Cocreator button in the toolbar. You will get an email notification when you are in the preview, and we will give you 50 credits to get started. Each credit lets you generate a new set of images.

The company says it it committed to responsible AI use and has put safeguards in place: