Microsoft Bing’s Content Submission API Now in Public Beta

Microsoft has moved its Bing Content Submission API into beta, after two years of private beta.

One of the challenges search engines face is keeping up with the constant influx of new websites and content. As a result, search engines use automated software that “crawls” the web, indexing it and adding new sites to the search results.

Two years ago, Microsoft introduced its Bing Content Submission API as a way for webmasters to manually submit new URLs. After spending the last two years in private beta, Microsoft is opening the doors to a public beta.

At Bing, webmasters don’t have to wait to get their content crawled and indexed. Bing offers webmaster the abilities to tell Bing about the latest changes in their sites, such as providing latest added, updated or deleted content and URLs.

Bing already supports the ability for webmasters to notify Bing about URL changes via its Bing URL submission API (setup guide) but now (under Beta launch) also the ability to notify Bing directly about URL along with content changes via Bing Content Submission API. This will not only help webmasters to reach to more relevant users on Bing but also will reduce BingBot crawl load on their sites. This blog post will provide a generic overview along with step-by-step instruction on adopting the same.

Webmaster interesting in trying the new feature can use this form.