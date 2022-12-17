Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining On Its Cloud Platform

Microsoft has updated its Universal License Terms for Online Services to prohibit crypto mining on its cloud platform.

Cloud platforms are popular options for crypto mining, but the practice is not without its challenges and risks. Microsoft has deemed those risks too great to allow mining on its cloud platform.

The company included the following note in its Summary of Changes:

Updated Acceptable Use Policy to clarify that mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval.

The company didn’t elaborate, but provided the following statement to The Register:

“Crypto currency mining can cause disruption or even impairment to Online Services and its users and can often be linked to cyber fraud and abuse attacks such as unauthorized access to and use of customer resources.

“We made this change to further protect our customers and mitigate the risk of disrupting or impairing services in the Microsoft Cloud.”