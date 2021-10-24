Microsoft Backtracks, Makes .Net 6 Hot Reload Will Be Multi-Platform

Microsoft has backtracked on a controversial decision that upset its own employees and the open source community.

Microsoft .Net 6’s Hot Reload is a feature designed to allow developers to make changes to a running application. As The Vergepoints out, Microsoft decided to restrict the new feature to Visual Studio 2022, which is only available on Windows.

The backlash was swift and severe, from both inside and outside the company. As a result, Microsoft has backtracked, and will no longer limit the new feature to Windows.

“First and foremost, we want to apologize,” writes Microsoft’s Scott Hunter in a blog post. “We made a mistake in executing on our decision and took longer than expected to respond back to the community. We have approved the pull request to re-enable this code path and it will be in the GA build of the .NET 6 SDK.”

Hunter reiterated the company’s commitment to the open source community.

“Our desire is to create an open and vibrant ecosystem for .NET. As is true with many companies, we are learning to balance the needs of OSS community and being a corporate sponsor for .NET. Sometimes we don’t get it right. When we don’t, the best we can do is learn from our mistakes and be better moving forward.”