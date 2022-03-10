Microsoft Azure Usage Pulls Ahead of AWS

Microsoft continues to gain ground in the cloud market, even pulling ahead of leader AWS in some usage scnarios.

AWS and Azure are the top two cloud platforms, with Google Cloud coming in third. Despite AWS still being the market leader, Flexera’s 2022 State of the Cloud Report shows Microsoft is making some impressive headway.

According to the report, Azure surpassed AWS in the enterprise, with 80% of enterprises using it, as opposed to 77% using AWS. Similarly, 71% of enterprises are running at least 51 Azure virtual machines (VMs), as opposed to 69% for AWS.

Microsoft is also slightly edging out AWS on spending among its installed base, with 53% of enterprise Azure users spending at least $1.2 million annually, as opposed to 52% of AWS users.

Year-over-year adoptions rates also help gauge the relative strength of each platform in the market, with Microsoft showing the largest increase over 2021. Azure’s adoption rate in 2022 is 77% across all organizations, up from 73% in 2021. In contrast, AWS’ adoption rate dropped a point, from 77 to 76%. Google Cloud increased by one point, from 47 to 48%. Oracle dropped from 29 to 28%. IBM held steady at 24%, as did Alibaba Cloud at 12%,

Microsoft has also made headway against VMware, with the Azure Stack being used in 37% of private clouds, compared to VMware’s 31%.

Flexera’s report is good news for Microsoft as the Redmond giant clearly has significant momentum in the cloud market, putting pressure on its competitors, both above and below it.