Microsoft Appoints GM’s Carolina Dybeck Happe as COO

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the appointment of Carolina Dybeck Happe—former SVP and CFO of General Motors—as Microsoft COO.

Dybeck Happe served at GM for more than four years, being credited with helping turn the company’s fortunes around. Nadella pointed to Microsoft’s need to improve its operations as the guiding reason for creating a role specifically for Dybeck Happe.

To continue thriving as a company, we need to raise the bar on our operational excellence, continually improving security, quality, and delivery to our customers, as well as the rigor with which we operate the business. Building this capability is essential, and I want each of us to take as much pride in exceeding customer expectations in our fundamentals as we do in our product innovation. After all, both are mission critical to our customers and our future. In this context, I’m thrilled to share that Carolina Dybeck Happe is joining Microsoft as EVP and Chief Operations Officer. In this newly created role, she will join the senior leadership team (SLT), reporting to me.

Nadella goes on to cite the work she did for GM.

I've come to admire Carolina through her work as a global business leader, including most recently her role in leading GE's historic turnaround. She is recognized for her ability to drive transformational change at scale while delivering improved customer experiences and faster time to value. Carolina will partner with the SLT to help us drive continuous business process improvement across all our organizations and accelerate our company-wide AI transformation, increasing value to customers and partners.

In addition to her work at GM, Dybeck Happe has had a long career serving as CFO for various organizations, including at Establish, ASSA ABLOY Group, and A.P. Moller – Maersk.