Microsoft Appoints a New Lead Independent Director

Microsoft has announced the appointment of a Lead Independent Director, Sandra E. (Sandi) Peterson, Operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Peterson replaces John W. Thompson, who served in the roles of Lead Independent Director or Board Chair since 2012.

“I’ve always valued John’s counsel and leadership and am grateful for his contributions as lead independent director and the strategic perspective he’ll continue to provide to Microsoft going forward,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Since joining our Board, the guidance and insights Sandi has provided have been invaluable. I’m delighted that she will continue to bring a wealth of expertise and leadership to Microsoft as lead independent director.”

Microsoft’s Board also reelected Nadella to continue serving as chairman.