Microsoft Announces Public Preview of RBAC in Microsoft Graph

Microsoft has announced a public preview of RBAC (Exchange Online Role Based Access Control) management in Microsoft Graph.

Microsoft says the public preview is specifically for “for admins who want a consistent management interface, and for developers who want to programmatically control RBAC.”

In its current incarnation, the RBAC public preview includes:

Create, read, update, and delete APIs in Microsoft Graph which conform to a Microsoft-wide RBAC schema. Exchange Online RBAC role assignments, role definitions, and management scopes are supported through this new API. With this preview, Exchange Online joins other RBAC systems in the Microsoft Graph Beta API, namely, Cloud PC, Intune, and Azure AD directory roles and entitlement management.”

Users can find more information here.