Microsoft Announces Loop, a Fluid-Powered Collaboration Tool

Microsoft’s vision for the future of remote and hybrid work is taking shape with its announcement of Loop, a new collaboration tool based on Fluid.

When Microsoft announced the Fluid framework, the goal was to reimagine office software, providing a way for companies, teams and individuals to collaborate in real-time. The company’s latest tool, Loop, is based on Fluid and brings those goals into focus.

Microsoft Loop is a new app that combines a powerful and flexible canvas with portable components that move freely and stay in sync across applications—enabling teams to think, plan, and create together. Microsoft Loop has three elements: Loop components, Loop pages, and Loop workspaces.

Loop components open the door to collaborating in chat, email or documents, with the ability to use the pre-installed components or create custom ones. Loop includes status trackers, the ability to vote on things to help build consensus, shared workspaces, and loop spaces, or flexible canvases to organize components.