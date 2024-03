Microsoft has announced a digital event in March aimed at showcasing Copilot, Windows, and Surface.

According to a post on Microsoft’s site, the event is scheduled for March 21, 2024 at 9:00am PDT:

Advancing the new era of work with Copilot Tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface.

Microsoft is widely expected to unveil a new Surface Pro 10, as well as a Surface Laptop 6.